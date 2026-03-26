Ousmane Dieng News: Scores 16 points in rout

Dieng closed with 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-99 loss to Portland.

While Dieng had trouble finding his way with Oklahoma City, he's moved into a significant role since joining the Bucks. He's now started 11 games for Milwaukee, averaging 10.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 three-pointers in 28.9 minutes per contest while shooting 40.8 percent from deep as a member of the first unit.