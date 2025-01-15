Ousmane Dieng News: Seven dimes vs. San Diego

Dieng finished Tuesday's 116-113 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers with 17 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and two blocks over 34 minutes.

Dieng led both teams in assists Tuesday, and he co-led the Blue in scoring with Miller Kopp and Malevy Leons. Dieng is averaging 20.4 points, 5.9 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks over 33.0 minutes per game in the G League this season.