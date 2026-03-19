Ousmane Dieng News: Starting Thursday

Dieng is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.

Joining Dieng in the first unit for Thursday's game will be Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner. As a starting forward this season, Dieng owns averages of 12.0 points, 5.0 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.3 blocks per contest.