Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Dieng is in the starting lineup for Thursday's matchup with the Jazz.

Joining Dieng in the first unit for Thursday's game will be Ryan Rollins, AJ Green, Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner. As a starting forward this season, Dieng owns averages of 12.0 points, 5.0 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.0 triples and 1.3 blocks per contest.

Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks
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