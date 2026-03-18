Ousmane Dieng headshot

Ousmane Dieng News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Dieng notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was a terrific showing for Dieng, and he's absolutely trending up in fantasy hoops with the Bucks' playoff hopes fading. Plus, there's been reports that the team is considering shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the remainder of the season.

Ousmane Dieng
Milwaukee Bucks
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