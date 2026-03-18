Ousmane Dieng News: Strong line off bench

Dieng notched 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to the Cavaliers.

This was a terrific showing for Dieng, and he's absolutely trending up in fantasy hoops with the Bucks' playoff hopes fading. Plus, there's been reports that the team is considering shutting down Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) for the remainder of the season.