Ousmane Dieng News: Won't start Sunday

Dieng will come off the bench in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Dieng received the spot start during Friday's win over Portland due to all of the club's usual starting five being sidelined. The 21-year-old forward hasn't been a consistent member of the club's rotation, and he had averaged 9.3 minutes per game over his last three outings entering Friday's game.