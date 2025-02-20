Pacome Dadiet Injury: Assigned to G League
The Knicks assigned Dadiet (toe) to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.
Dadiet will rejoin Westchester for Thursday's matchup against the Delaware Blue Coats. However, his status remains uncertain due to a toe sprain on his right foot. The 19-year-old forward has played five games in the G League this season, averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game and shooting 40.7 percent from the floor.
