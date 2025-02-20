Pacome Dadiet Injury: Sent to G League

The Knicks assigned Dadiet (toe) to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Westchester will play its next game Thursday versus the Delaware Blue Coats, but it's unclear if Dadiet will suit up in that contest or if he's just joining the affiliate Wednesday for practice. The rookie first-round pick hasn't seen game action for the Knicks or their G League affiliate since Jan. 17 due to a right toe sprain.