Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet Injury: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 2:11pm

The Knicks assigned Dadiet (toe) to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

Westchester will play its next game Thursday versus the Delaware Blue Coats, but it's unclear if Dadiet will suit up in that contest or if he's just joining the affiliate Wednesday for practice. The rookie first-round pick hasn't seen game action for the Knicks or their G League affiliate since Jan. 17 due to a right toe sprain.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
