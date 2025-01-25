Pacome Dadiet Injury: Sidelined versus Maine

Dadiet (toe) didn't play in Westchester's 123-109 win over Maine on Friday. Following Friday's contest, the Knicks recalled the rookie forward from the G League.

Dadiet is currently dealing with a sprain in his right big toe causing him to sit out Friday's victory. The rookie first-round pick has appeared in 13 NBA games so far this season and once he recovers from his injury, he should continue to split his time between the NBA and G League.