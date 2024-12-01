Pacome Dadiet News: Assigned to G League

The Knicks assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Dadiet has been a healthy DNP for the Knicks' last two games, with his last outing taking place against the Nuggets this past Monday. Dadiet has appeared in 10 regular-season games for the Knicks off the bench this season and has averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds over 7.4 minutes. The rookie first-round pick should see plenty of playing time during his G League assignment.