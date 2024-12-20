Pacome Dadiet News: Assigned to G League

The Knicks assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Friday.

Dadiet saw five minutes of garbage time during the Knicks' 133-107 win over the Timberwolves, but he missed both of his three-point attempts. The rookie first-round pick will return to the G League, where he is averaging 13.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.0 steals over 30.7 minutes per game across seven outings.