Pacome Dadiet News: Assigned to G League

New York assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.

The rookie first-rounder is far more likely to see meaningful playing time in the G League than in the NBA, where he's logged 6.8 minutes per game over 14 appearances in 2024-25. Over his last six appearances with Westchester, Dadiet is averaging 13.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes.