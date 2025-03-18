Pacome Dadiet News: Assigned to G League on Tuesday
The Knicks assigned Dadiet to the Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.
Dadiet will join Westchester ahead of its game against the College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday. The rookie first-round pick has received the majority of his playing time in the G League, and he's averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 30.3 minutes per game in 18 G League outings.
