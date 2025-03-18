Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Assigned to G League on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

The Knicks assigned Dadiet to the Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.

Dadiet will join Westchester ahead of its game against the College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday. The rookie first-round pick has received the majority of his playing time in the G League, and he's averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 30.3 minutes per game in 18 G League outings.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now