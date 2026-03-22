Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Back from G League stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 7:52am

The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.

Dadiet will be available for Sunday's game versus the Wizards after he suited up for the G League affiliate earlier in the day. During Westchester's 141-131 win over the Greensboro Swarm, Dadiet tallied 32 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
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