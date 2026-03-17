Pacome Dadiet News: Back with parent club
The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Monday.
Dadiet should be available off the bench for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, but unless Jalen Brunson (ankle) -- who is listed as questionable -- ends up sitting out, the Knicks may not have room in the rotation for the second-year forward.
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