Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:12am

The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Friday.

Dadiet has rejoined the parent club in advance of Friday's game in Brooklyn. The second-year forward typically hasn't been part of the New York rotation this season, but he could be in line for minutes with the Knicks having ruled out Josh Hart (knee) and with Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) being listed as questionable.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
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