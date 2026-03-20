Pacome Dadiet News: Back with parent club
The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Friday.
Dadiet has rejoined the parent club in advance of Friday's game in Brooklyn. The second-year forward typically hasn't been part of the New York rotation this season, but he could be in line for minutes with the Knicks having ruled out Josh Hart (knee) and with Karl-Anthony Towns (personal) being listed as questionable.
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