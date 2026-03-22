Pacome Dadiet News: Big performance in G League

Dadiet recorded 32 points (11-21 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 39 minutes Sunday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 141-131 win over the Greensboro Swarm.

The second-year forward made his 19th appearance of the season for Westchester and came through with his third outing with at least 30 points. Though he's not listed on New York's injury report and appears set to rejoin the parent club ahead of its home game versus the Wizards later Sunday, Dadiet may not be available after logging heavy minutes in the G League earlier in the day.