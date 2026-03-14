Pacome Dadiet News: Bound for G League

The Knicks assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Since New York was without four players due to injury or illness in Friday's 101-92 win over the Pacers, Dadiet was able to make a rare appearance in the rotation at the NBA level. He played a pair of abbreviated shifts in the first and third quarters of the win, finishing with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), one rebound and one block in six minutes. Dadiet looks set to suit up for Westchester during Saturday's game against the Noblesville Boom, but he could be recalled to the parent club ahead of New York's next contest Sunday at home versus the Warriors.