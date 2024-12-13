Pacome Dadiet News: Brief stint in G League
New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.
Dadiet, Matt Ryan and Tyler Kolek were all assigned Thursday morning before being recalled in the afternoon. Westchester didn't have a game, so the trio presumably practiced with the G League squad. Dadiet has made only one NBA appearance in December, playing three minutes during a 121-106 win over the Magic on Dec. 3.
