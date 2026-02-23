Pacome Dadiet News: Dispatched to G League

New York assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.

Dadiet didn't join the Knicks for Sunday's 105-99 win in Chicago and instead reported to Westchester, where he's expected to receive extended playing time in Monday's matchup with the Cleveland Charge. The 2024 first-round pick is averaging just 3.4 minutes per game over 20 appearances at the NBA level this season.