Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Drops career-high 12 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Dadiet notched 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes during Sunday's 110-96 loss to the Hornets.

Dadiet scored a career-high 12 points, taking advantage of the fact that New York had very little to play for on the final night of the regular season. While this was an encouraging performance, there is no reason to think Dadiet will feature during the playoffs.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
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