Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Gets recalled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Dadiet was recalled by the Knicks on Saturday.

Dadiet's stint with the Rochester Knicks will be brief, as was there for just one game. The game in question saw him pour in 16 points (4-11 FG, 2-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes in a 116-109 victory over the College Park Skyhawks. He will now be available to provide depth at wing going forward should New York call his number.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
