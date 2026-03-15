Pacome Dadiet News: Goes off for 31 in G League

Dadiet recorded 31 points (13-23 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds and two steals across 33 minutes Saturday in the G League Westchester Knicks' 141-115 loss to the Noblesville Boom.

After his big outing in the G League, Dadiet is expected to be recalled from Westchester ahead of New York's home game Sunday versus the Warriors. Dadiet was part of the rotation for the Knicks' most recent game Friday and logged six minutes in a 101-92 win over Indiana, but he could see his playing time disappear if Josh Hart (knee) is cleared to play Sunday.