Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Headed to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 19, 2026 at 2:12pm

The Knicks have assigned Dadiet to their G League affiliate.

Dadiet has been a negligible part of the Knicks' rotation, so he'll head down to the G League to get in some game-time reps. Through four appearances for the Westchester Knicks this season, Dadiet has put in averages of 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 triples per contest.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
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