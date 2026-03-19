Pacome Dadiet News: Headed to G League

The Knicks have assigned Dadiet to their G League affiliate.

Dadiet has been a negligible part of the Knicks' rotation, so he'll head down to the G League to get in some game-time reps. Through four appearances for the Westchester Knicks this season, Dadiet has put in averages of 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 triples per contest.