Pacome Dadiet News: Headed to G League
The Knicks have assigned Dadiet to their G League affiliate.
Dadiet has been a negligible part of the Knicks' rotation, so he'll head down to the G League to get in some game-time reps. Through four appearances for the Westchester Knicks this season, Dadiet has put in averages of 18.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.5 triples per contest.
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