Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Heading to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

New York assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Dadiet didn't play in the last NBA game against Brooklyn, failing to improve on his averages of 1.2 points, 0.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 3.8 minutes per contest. The young forward is expected to get better opportunities in the G League after producing 30 or more points in two of his last three outings for Westchester and adding one double-double in that period.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
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