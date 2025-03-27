Pacome Dadiet News: Leading scorer in G League
Dadiet played 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 122-113 win over Maine and compiled 25 points (9-18 FG, 7-11 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist.
Dadiet scored a team-high 25 points during Wednesday's victory, which was also his highest total in the G League this season. The rookie first-round pick has appeared in 16 NBA games this season and will likely continue to split his time between Westchester and New York.
