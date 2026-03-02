Pacome Dadiet News: Leads charge for Westchester

Dadiet tallied 22 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 117-111 loss to Long Island.

Dadiet remains highly productive for Westchester, as he's put up 20 or more points in eight consecutive matchup. He's been especially sharp from beyond the arc lately, as he's 13-for-30 from deep over his last three appearances.