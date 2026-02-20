Pacome Dadiet News: Leads offense in G League outing

Dadiet racked up 23 points (8-22 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one steal over 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-119 G League win over the Grand Rapids Gold.

Dadiet wasn't very efficient, though his shooting numbers allowed him to generate more than 20 points for the fourth time in his last five G League appearances. The young forward is currently on assignment with Westchester but could eventually be called back to the parent team. In any case. He'll likely get most of his action at the G League level.