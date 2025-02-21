Pacome Dadiet News: Not on injury report Friday
Dadiet (toe) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
Dadiet is off the injury report and should be available to make his return from a multi-week absence due to a right great toe sprain. The rookie first-round pick has seen a significant amount of his playing time in the G League this season, and he is not guaranteed rotational minutes during his return.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now