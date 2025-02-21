Fantasy Basketball
Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Not on injury report Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 21, 2025 at 10:49am

Dadiet (toe) is off the injury report for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Dadiet is off the injury report and should be available to make his return from a multi-week absence due to a right great toe sprain. The rookie first-round pick has seen a significant amount of his playing time in the G League this season, and he is not guaranteed rotational minutes during his return.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks

