Pacome Dadiet News: Plays for first time since Jan. 17

Dadiet (toe) recorded seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two steals and one rebound in 12 minutes off the bench in Friday's 142-105 loss to the Cavaliers.

The rookie first-round pick made his first appearance for the Knicks or their G League affiliate since Jan. 17, with a right big toe sprain having kept him out of action for more than a month. Despite playing double-digit minutes, Dadiet wasn't part of head coach Tom Thibodeau's rotation while the game was competitive; he didn't enter the game until the Knicks were trailing by 31 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, and he stayed on the court for the entire period. Dadiet is unlikely to see the floor Sunday against the Celtics if the Knicks are able to keep the game closer.