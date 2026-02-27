Pacome Dadiet News: Posts 20 points in G League win

Dadiet amassed 20 points (8-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist during 35 minutes in Thursday's 124-112 G League win over the Capital City Go-Go.

Dadiet made an offensive impact as he led his team in points during his first appearance since his latest assignment to the G League on Feb. 22. He has registered only 11 minutes of play at the NBA level in February, so his most notable performances should continue to come in G League action at least in the short term. When playing for Westchester, the Frenchman is averaging 21.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals per contest.