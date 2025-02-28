Pacome Dadiet News: Recalled by parent club

New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.

After being assigned to Westchester on Thursday, Dadiet returned to the NBA level. The 19-year-old has been going back and forth between clubs this season, spending most of his time with New York, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds across 6.8 minutes per game in 14 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.