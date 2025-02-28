Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Recalled by parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 8:54am

New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Thursday.

After being assigned to Westchester on Thursday, Dadiet returned to the NBA level. The 19-year-old has been going back and forth between clubs this season, spending most of his time with New York, averaging 1.9 points and 1.0 rebounds across 6.8 minutes per game in 14 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now