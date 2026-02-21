Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Recalled to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Dadiet played in Westchester's 122-114 win over the Cleveland Charge on Saturday, during which he posted 28 points (10-17 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 34 minutes. He figures to be available for New York's game against the Rockets, though he isn't guaranteed to see the floor.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pacome Dadiet See More
