Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Recalled to parent club Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

The rookie first-round pick will join the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against Portland. Dadiet averaged 14.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists in the regular season for Westchester, and he could rejoin the G League Knicks during their opening game of the G League Playoffs on Thursday.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
