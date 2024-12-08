Pacome Dadiet News: Rejoins parent club

The Knicks recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.

After posting 19 points (7-15, 2-7 3Pt) and six rebounds in 30 minutes off Westchester's bench during Sunday's 119-114 win over the Raptors 905, Dadiet will join the Knicks ahead of their matchup with Toronto on Monday. The rookie hasn't been a regular part of the rotation at the NBA level, averaging 7.0 minutes per game across 11 appearances.