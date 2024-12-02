Pacome Dadiet News: Returns from G League
New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.
Dadiet saw 31 minutes of action for Westchester in Sunday's game against the Capital City G-Go, finishing with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-56 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block. He'll be available for the NBA club's next game Tuesday versus the Magic but is unlikely to crack the rotation.
