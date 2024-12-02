Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Pacome Dadiet headshot

Pacome Dadiet News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 4, 2024 at 5:18am

New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Sunday.

Dadiet saw 31 minutes of action for Westchester in Sunday's game against the Capital City G-Go, finishing with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-56 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four steals, three assists and one block. He'll be available for the NBA club's next game Tuesday versus the Magic but is unlikely to crack the rotation.

Pacome Dadiet
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now