Pacome Dadiet News: Returns from G League
New York recalled Dadiet from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Wednesday.
Dadiet suited up for Westchester in its 118-107 win over the College Park Skyhawks earlier in the day, contributing 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes. He'll be available for the Knicks' NBA Cup matchup with the Hawks later Wednesday but is unlikely to factor into the rotation.
