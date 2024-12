The Knicks assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Dadiet hasn't been part of the rotation in either of New York's last two games, so he'll head to the G League to pick up some minutes. The rookie first-round pick has appeared in just 10 of the Knicks' first 19 games of the season, averaging 1.9 points, 1.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 7.4 minutes.