New York assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.

Dadiet played the final 2:54 of Monday's 116-95 win over the Heat, finishing with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one foul and no other statistics. The rookie first-round pick will likely practice with Westchester on Tuesday before rejoining the parent club ahead of Wednesday's game in San Antonio.