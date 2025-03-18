Fantasy Basketball
Pacome Dadiet News: Sent to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 11:37am

The Knicks assigned Dadiet to the G League's Westchester Knicks on Tuesday.

Dadiet will join Westchester ahead of its game against the College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday. The rookie first-round pick has received the majority of his playing time this season in the G League, averaging 12.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 30.3 minutes per game in 18 appearances for Westchester.

