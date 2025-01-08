Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero Injury: Goes through full practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 10:52am

Banchero (oblique) went through a full practice Wednesday, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Banchero continues to clear the final hurdles of his rehab, potentially putting a return Thursday against the Timberwolves on the table. Orlando will release their injury report Wednesday afternoon, and it will be interesting to see what designation they give their star forward. If he does get the green light to play, it's fair to expect restrictions right out of the gate.

