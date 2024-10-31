Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero Injury: Iffy against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 31, 2024 at 2:10pm

Banchero is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right abdominal strain, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Banchero seems to have suffered an abdominal strain against Chicago and is in danger of missing his first game of the season Friday. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Jonathan Isaac and Jett Howard are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
