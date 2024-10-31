Paolo Banchero Injury: Iffy against Cleveland
Banchero is listed as questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a right abdominal strain, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Banchero seems to have suffered an abdominal strain against Chicago and is in danger of missing his first game of the season Friday. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Jonathan Isaac and Jett Howard are candidates to receive increased playing time.
