Paolo Banchero Injury: Officially questionable for Friday
Banchero (oblique) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bucks.
Banchero is nearing a return to the court after having been sidelined since Oct. 30 with a right oblique strain, though he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's able to come back Friday. If the star forward remains sidelined Friday, however, Caleb Houstan could continue starting alongside Tristan da Silva at forward.
