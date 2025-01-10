Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero Injury: Officially questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 9:46am

Banchero (oblique) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Bucks.

Banchero is nearing a return to the court after having been sidelined since Oct. 30 with a right oblique strain, though he'll likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's able to come back Friday. If the star forward remains sidelined Friday, however, Caleb Houstan could continue starting alongside Tristan da Silva at forward.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
