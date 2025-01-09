Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero Injury: Out Thursday, should play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 7:06am

Banchero (oblique) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Banchero won't play in the front end of the back-to-back set, but the third-year forward is expected to put an end to his 34-game absence Friday against the Bucks. Given the extensive time that he's missed due to a right oblique tear, Banchero will likely be operating under a minute restriction Friday.

