Paolo Banchero Injury: Out Thursday, should play Friday

Banchero (oblique) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves.

Banchero won't play in the front end of the back-to-back set, but the third-year forward is expected to put an end to his 34-game absence Friday against the Bucks. Given the extensive time that he's missed due to a right oblique tear, Banchero will likely be operating under a minute restriction Friday.