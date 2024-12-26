Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero Injury: Ramping up conditioning

Written by RotoWire Staff

December 26, 2024

Coach Jamahl Mosley said Thursday that Banchero (oblique) is not yet doing contact drills but is ramping up his conditioning workouts, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.

Banchero hasn't played since Oct. 30 due to a torn right oblique. While the star forward will likely need to participate in full-contact practice before returning to action, he does appear to progressing in his recovery. Until Banchero is able to suit up, Tristan da Silva and Trevelin Queen should continue to receive increased playing time.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
