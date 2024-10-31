Paolo Banchero Injury: Suffers torn oblique

Banchero has been diagnosed with a torn right oblique and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Banchero appeared to suffer the injury during Wednesday's loss against the Bulls, and the team has ruled him out indefinitely following this diagnosis. Charania notes that a timetable for the star forward's return to action will depend on how he responds to treatment. Jonathan Isaac and Moritz Wagner are in line for more playing time while Banchero recovers.