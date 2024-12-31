Fantasy Basketball
Paolo Banchero

Paolo Banchero Injury: Takes light contact at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Banchero (oblique) was able to go through some light-contact work at Tuesday's practice, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Banchero remains without a firm timetable, to be clear, but he continues to progress towards a return in the near future. Back on Dec. 28, the Magic announced that Banchero has entered the "return to competition reconditioning" phase of his recovery.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
