Paolo Banchero Injury: Tears oblique, out multiple weeks

Banchero was diagnosed Thursday with a torn right oblique and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Banchero had been listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland after he apparently suffered the abdominal injury in Wednesday's loss to the Bulls, but the star forward will now be headed for an indefinite absence after follow-up tests revealed a more serious injury than anticipated. Charania notes that a firmer timetable for Banchero's return will depend on how he responds to treatment, but fantasy managers can prepare for him to miss at least a month, and likely longer. The Magic don't have an obvious candidate to serve as a 1-for-1 replacement for Banchero, but his absence could open up more minutes for Jett Howard, Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac, Gary Harris and Cole Anthony. Starters Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, Wendell Carter could also notice spikes in usage while Banchero is out of the lineup.