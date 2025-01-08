Paolo Banchero Injury: To return Thursday or Friday

Banchero (oblique) is expected to return to action Thursday versus Minnesota or Friday versus Milwaukee, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Banchero, who has been sidelined since Oct. 30, returned to full practice Wednesday which was the final stage of his rebab. To be clear, it's unlikely that Banchero will play in both games of this back-to-back set after a lengthy absence, but fantasy managers will be excited to get him back into their lineups. Prior to his injury, Banchero had a tremendous start to the campaign with 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 2.2 three-pointers in five games.