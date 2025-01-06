Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paolo Banchero headshot

Paolo Banchero Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 2:20pm

Banchero (oblique) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Though he'll miss a 33rd consecutive game Monday, Banchero appears to be rapidly closing in on a return, as the Magic are now listing him on the injury report with "return to competition reconditioning" rather than with a torn right oblique. Banchero recently took light contact at practice, and once he gets some full-contact reps under his belt, he'll likely get the green light to play. After Monday's contest, the Magic have two days off before returning to action Thursday versus the Timberwolves.

Paolo Banchero
Orlando Magic
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now