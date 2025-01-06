Paolo Banchero Injury: Won't play Monday
Banchero (oblique) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks.
Though he'll miss a 33rd consecutive game Monday, Banchero appears to be rapidly closing in on a return, as the Magic are now listing him on the injury report with "return to competition reconditioning" rather than with a torn right oblique. Banchero recently took light contact at practice, and once he gets some full-contact reps under his belt, he'll likely get the green light to play. After Monday's contest, the Magic have two days off before returning to action Thursday versus the Timberwolves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now