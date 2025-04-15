Paolo Banchero News: All-around effort against Atlanta

Banchero finished Tuesday's 120-95 Play-In win over the Hawks with 17 points (4-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 9-11 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes.

Banchero didn't have a particularly efficient night from the field, but he managed to get the majority of his points from the free-throw line while flirting with a triple-double. The 2022 first-overall pick dominated down the stretch of the regular season, having averaged 29.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals across 36.1 minutes per game since the beginning of March. Winning Tuesday's Play-In Game means the Magic will qualify for the postseason as the seventh seed in the East and will face the Celtics in the first round.